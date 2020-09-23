BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.48 Million

Analysts predict that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will post $235.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $246.35 million. BankUnited posted sales of $223.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $906.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $919.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $938.77 million, with estimates ranging from $906.00 million to $979.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $228.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKU. Bank of America raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Compass Point raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 183.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKU traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,768. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

