BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Raised to Buy at Compass Point

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.42.

Shares of BKU traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,768. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.68 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in BankUnited by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in BankUnited by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in BankUnited by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

