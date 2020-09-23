Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Trading Down 8.7%

Banyan Gold Corp (CVE:BYN) shares dropped 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 186,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 653,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and a P/E ratio of -172.50.

About Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Hyland Gold Project; and the Aurex and McQuesten gold properties located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Whitehorse, Canada.

