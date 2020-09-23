Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rowe increased their price objective on Nike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nike from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Nike from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Nike from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike stock traded up $10.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,803,447. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.88 and a 200-day moving average of $95.56. The stock has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nike has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $120.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,056 shares of company stock valued at $26,663,725. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Nike by 8.8% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Nike during the second quarter worth about $6,769,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.