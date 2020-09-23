Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) shares fell 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 16,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 153,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

