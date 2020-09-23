Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $1.00. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 56,685 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pi Financial set a C$1.60 target price on Baylin Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Baylin Technologies from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.79.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baylin Technologies Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baylin Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Royer purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,132.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,438,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,900,204.49.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

