BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €28.00 ($32.94) and last traded at €28.05 ($33.00). 6,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.20 ($33.18).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get BayWa AG/AKT o.N. alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $954.16 million and a P/E ratio of 40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of €28.46 and a 200-day moving average of €27.45.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for BayWa AG/AKT o.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.