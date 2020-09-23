Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.0103 on Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $5,381.74 and approximately $1.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00448249 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00023188 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012178 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006870 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000283 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001624 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

