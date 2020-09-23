Beam (BEAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.89 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Beam has a total market cap of $20.89 million and $8.27 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00002799 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 71,117,760 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

