Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

BEAM opened at $27.80 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.