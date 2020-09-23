BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Tops $0.0003

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $562,085.96 and approximately $29.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001516 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000176 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001196 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00105281 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,831,297,249 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

