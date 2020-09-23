Beer Money Price Tops $0.0134 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Beer Money has a market cap of $223,173.28 and approximately $24,852.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money token can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 91.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.73 or 0.04403682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00056921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034297 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,700,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

