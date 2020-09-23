Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $275.46

Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $275.46 and last traded at $273.11, with a volume of 927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $268.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGNE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.11.

Get Beigene alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.32.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total value of $1,301,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,206,612.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,079 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $416,402.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 326,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,344,011.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,244 shares of company stock worth $96,615,769. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Beigene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Beigene by 4.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Beigene by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 50.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.