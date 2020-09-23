Benchmark Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $330.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $309.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.52.

Shares of CP traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.74. 6,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,123. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $312.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 67,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

