Betterware de Mexico SA de CV (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading Up 5%

Betterware de Mexico SA de CV (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.01. 57,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 41,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14.

Betterware de Mexico SA de CV Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

