BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will post $465.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $465.70 million and the highest is $466.00 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $521.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 1.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BGCP shares. BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 97,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGCP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. 90,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,723. The stock has a market cap of $837.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.60. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

