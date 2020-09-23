BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of BGCP opened at $2.33 on Friday. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $837.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The company had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. Analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 1,979.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 977,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 930,498 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 328.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 48,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

