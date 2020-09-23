BHEX Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.89 Million (BHT)

BHEX Token (CURRENCY:BHT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, BHEX Token has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One BHEX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, BHEX and Huobi Korea. BHEX Token has a market cap of $25.84 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of BHEX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BHEX Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00040796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00227992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00080267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01467779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00201415 BTC.

BHEX Token Token Profile

BHEX Token’s total supply is 1,357,691,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,639,532 tokens. BHEX Token’s official website is www.bhex.com . BHEX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

BHEX Token Token Trading

BHEX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BHEX, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHEX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHEX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHEX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BHEX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHEX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.