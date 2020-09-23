BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Bid Corp (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) were down 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Separately, HSBC cut BID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00.

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in South Africa and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors. It also provides foodservice and beverage distribution services for the HoReCa sector; and develops e-commerce solutions.

