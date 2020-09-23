BidaskClub Downgrades Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.03.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 457,101 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 34,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 56,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

