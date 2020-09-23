BidaskClub Downgrades Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.58.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $313.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.08 and a 200-day moving average of $278.71.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 116,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

