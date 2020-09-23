BidaskClub Downgrades Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point downgraded shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Redfin stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Redfin has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $120,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,356.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,098.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,511,894 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 63.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 38.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

