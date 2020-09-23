BidaskClub Upgrades Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $311.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of -0.08. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $39.60.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 19.01%. Analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

