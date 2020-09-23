BidaskClub Upgrades Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ACLS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley raised Axcelis Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.37. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.83 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

