BidaskClub Upgrades Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
ACLS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley raised Axcelis Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.
NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.37. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.
