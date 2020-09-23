BidaskClub Upgrades Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLDP. National Bank Financial upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.66.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.