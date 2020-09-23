BidaskClub Upgrades Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Blink Charging from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blink Charging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 167.40% and a negative net margin of 265.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Kenneth R. Marks acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,287 shares of company stock worth $164,081. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 207.4% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.