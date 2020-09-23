BidaskClub Upgrades Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cadiz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Cadiz stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadiz will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDZI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 201.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 72,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

