BidaskClub Upgrades Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Camden National has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of CAC opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. Camden National has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $433.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Camden National had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Camden National by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 14.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 79,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

