BidaskClub Upgrades ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCXI. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.10.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.83 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.35. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 34,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,825,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,026,552 shares of company stock worth $58,035,347. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 252.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 430.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

