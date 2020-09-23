BidaskClub Upgrades Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Daily Journal stock opened at $261.90 on Friday. Daily Journal has a fifty-two week low of $187.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.01. The stock has a market cap of $361.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 80.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.65, for a total value of $978,010.00. Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $285,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,967,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,835 shares of company stock worth $3,678,316. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DJCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 11.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Daily Journal by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

