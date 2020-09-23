BidaskClub Upgrades First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $14.50 on Friday. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $346.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.47.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

