BidaskClub Upgrades HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HMST. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.50. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 13,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $333,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,258 shares of company stock valued at $770,681. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

