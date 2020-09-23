BidaskClub Upgrades Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $38.89 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $889.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $217.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $783,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,805.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,005 shares of company stock valued at $840,333. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

