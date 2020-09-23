BidaskClub Upgrades Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $139.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,863 shares of company stock valued at $503,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 59,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

