BidaskClub Upgrades Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VIVO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $17.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 276.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 45.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,832.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.