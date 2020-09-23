BidaskClub Upgrades MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens started coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.83.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $279.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,002,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 99.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $186,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.