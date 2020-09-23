BidaskClub Upgrades NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $50.00 on Friday. NVE has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in NVE by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 462,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVE by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NVE by 21.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVE by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVE by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

