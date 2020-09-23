BidaskClub Upgrades Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHAT. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.
Shares of PHAT opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 18.76 and a quick ratio of 18.76. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $64.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 62,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.
