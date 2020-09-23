BidaskClub Upgrades Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHAT. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of PHAT opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 18.76 and a quick ratio of 18.76. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 62,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

