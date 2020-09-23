BidaskClub Upgrades Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $540.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 63.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 5.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 18.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

