BidaskClub Upgrades SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.18.

SILV stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 70.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth about $79,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 236.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

