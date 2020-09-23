Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Trading Down 5.7%

Big Rock Brewery Inc (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 2,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 million, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 4.50%.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and ciders in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names.

