Binance Coin (BNB) Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $3.46 billion and $317.01 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.98 or 0.00227941 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00083017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.73 or 0.01470941 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00189574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,560 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

