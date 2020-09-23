Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biocardia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Biocardia posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Biocardia will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Biocardia.

Biocardia (NYSE:BCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million.

BCDA stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 128,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,971. Biocardia has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

Biocardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

