Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30,000.00

Analysts expect Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) to report sales of $30,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Biocardia’s earnings. Biocardia posted sales of $190,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biocardia will report full-year sales of $130,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $130,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $370,000.00, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $630,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biocardia.

Biocardia (NYSE:BCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million.

Shares of NYSE:BCDA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. 128,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,971. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. Biocardia has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.75.

Biocardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

