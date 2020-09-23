BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) PT Raised to $30.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $25.50 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

BLFS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

BLFS stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.48. 817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,810. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.70 and a beta of 1.70.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,463 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $2,684,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

