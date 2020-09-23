BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.12.

BMRN stock opened at $79.36 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 120.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willard H. Dere sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $547,592.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott bought 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,330 shares of company stock worth $20,270,467 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

