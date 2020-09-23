BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.12.
BMRN stock opened at $79.36 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 120.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03.
In related news, Director Willard H. Dere sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $547,592.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott bought 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,330 shares of company stock worth $20,270,467 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
