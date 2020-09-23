BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioMerieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Societe Generale downgraded BioMerieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:BMXMF traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 498. BioMerieux has a twelve month low of $81.40 and a twelve month high of $169.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

bioMérieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that involves culturing biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as measures the specific biomarkers of various pathologies, such as metabolic, hormonal, infectious, etc.

