BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BSTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ BSTC opened at $53.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $69.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.69.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 52.45% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

