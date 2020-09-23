BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. BioTelemetry posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $99.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 17.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BEAT shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in BioTelemetry by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in BioTelemetry by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BEAT traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $42.61. 4,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BioTelemetry has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

