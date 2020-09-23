BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

